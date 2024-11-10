Published 11:02 IST, November 10th 2024
Delhi Continues to Choke as Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', Smog Blankets NCR
Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Sunday as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Sunday as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:02 IST, November 10th 2024