sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Continues To Choke With 'Very Poor' Air Quality, AQI Crosses 350 Mark

Published 00:08 IST, November 12th 2024

Delhi Continues To Choke With 'Very Poor' Air Quality, AQI Crosses 350 Mark

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday with an AQI reading of 352, while four monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Very poor' air quality persists in Delhi
'Very poor' air quality persists in Delhi | Image: PTI/File
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:08 IST, November 12th 2024