×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Delhi Cop Suspended After Video of Him Assaulting People During Namaz Goes Viral

The video captured the Delhi Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting individuals as they were offering Namaz in the middle of the road.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The video captured the Delhi Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting individuals as they were offering Namaz in the middle of the road.
The video captured the Delhi Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting individuals as they were offering Namaz in the middle of the road. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In response to the disturbing incident in Delhi’s Inderlok on Friday, the  Police Post Incharge, prominently featured in the viral video, has been suspended with immediate effect. The Delhi Police has also announced that necessary disciplinary measures are being taken.

"In the incident at Inderlok today, the Police Post Incharge, who was seen in the video, has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," stated DCP North District.

Advertisement

Cop allegedly assaults individuals while they were offering prayers 

The viral video captured the Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting individuals as they were offering Namaz in the middle of the road near the Inderlok area. In the footage, the constable is seen kicking and punching the individuals engaged in prayer, while demanding they vacate the road.

Advertisement

Earlier, DCP North had assured, "An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken." 

The video, recorded by a bystander, showcased onlookers intervening and condemning the actions of the constable. Subsequently, a heated altercation ensued between the constable and the surrounding crowd.

Advertisement

The video has triggered widespread condemnation from netizens. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Tezpur on Assam Visit

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Electrocuted to Death in Mathura

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Asks Creators To Take Forward His Message on Gender Equality

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Investors flock to global equities amid rate cut hopes: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. NHAI signs MOU with HLL Lifecare to enhance the incident management

    Economy News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo