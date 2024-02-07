Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorologiocal Department has forecasted a cloudy sky with a possibility of light thundershowers and gusty winds on Sunday, February 4, with the maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow expected to be around 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively. As for Saturday, the weather department said that the maximum temperature recorded on the day was 23.2 degrees Celsisus, which is one notch above the season average. During the morning hours of the day, the national capital recorded a low of 6.7 degrees celsius, two notches below the season average, with dense fog in some areas.

No dense fog was reported at Delhi Airports at 8.30 am on Saturday. Palam weather station reported 800-metre visibility and Safdarjung 1,500-metre. The humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 51 per cent, the weather bulletin showed.

Delhi's air quality at 6 pm was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 193, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

With inputs from PTI.

