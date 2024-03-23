Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 22:19 IST
Delhi: Couple Found Dead on Railway Track, Suicide Suspected as Cause
According to a note recovered from their possesion, the deceased were in a relationship and were looking to get married.
New Delhi: A 25-year old man and his female companion were found dead on a railway track in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Saturday. According to a note recovered from their possesion, the deceased were in a relationship and were looking to get married.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The two jumped in front of a passenger train going towards Jind, Haryana, an officer said.
Both died on the spot, the officer said, adding, the local police were informed by a passerby who spotted the bodies on track. Their family members took their bodies after the post mortem on Saturday.
With inputs from PTI.
