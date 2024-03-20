Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed BRS leader K Kavitha, currently in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, to meet her two sons, mother and other family members.

Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, who sought inclusion of seven more names from the family or relations of the accused to be allowed to meet her in the ED custody.

The judge, however, noted that in an order passed on March 16, the court already allowed six persons to meet Kavitha, and said that the additional names cannot be included.

Rana then urged the court to retain only the name of Kavitha's brother out of the six in the previous list, and to include the seven new names who were her close family members.

"Hence, in view of the submissions being made and in modification of the order dated March 16, 2024, it is being directed that apart from her brother K Taraka Rama Rao mentioned in the said order and in exclusion of remaining persons named in the said order, the accused be also permitted to meet the family members who have been named in the present application," the judge said.

However, the judge made it clear that the restrictions about meeting two or three persons only on one day shall continue to be in operation.

The judge had on March 16 sent Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 23.

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the ED at 5:20 pm on March 15 from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late that evening.