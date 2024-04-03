×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Delhi: Court Convicts Juvenile Of Raping Two Minor Girls In 2017

A Delhi court has convicted a juvenile of raping two minor girls in 2017, holding that the prosecution has duly established that the child in conflict (CCL) with law committed rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault on both the victims.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi: Court Convicts Juvenile Of Raping Two Minor Girls In 2017
Delhi: Court Convicts Juvenile Of Raping Two Minor Girls In 2017 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted a juvenile of raping two minor girls in 2017, holding that the prosecution has duly established that the child in conflict (CCL) with law committed rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault on both the victims.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the juvenile accused who was charged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for raping the minor girls, aged seven and around four years.

Advertisement

"Conclusively, it can be said that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt that CCL committed rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault of both the victims," the court said in an order passed on Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Dahiya appeared for the State.

Advertisement

The court said though the investigating officer (IO) had erred in not recording the victims’ statements within the prescribed time and not seizing the torn clothes of one of them, it did not mean that the offence was not committed.

"Accordingly, the other evidences cannot be allowed to become waste due to negligence on the part of IO," it said.

Advertisement

There was nothing on record to suggest that the victims were tutored, the court said, adding medical examination of the victims corroborated their testimonies. It said the victims had been medically examined the day the offence took place.

"The said medical observations indicate towards one reasoning only that forcible rape or penetrative sexual assault was committed upon both victims," the court said.

Advertisement

It said though one of the victims did not identify the accused in the court, the "missing link" in her testimony was provided by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, according to which, her blood was found on the accused’s pyjama. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

2 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

4 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

15 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

17 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

18 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

18 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

19 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

24 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

27 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

29 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

29 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

30 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

30 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

33 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

36 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo