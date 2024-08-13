sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:51 IST, August 13th 2024

Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of HIV-Positive Woman Accused Of Causing Injuries To Sister-In-Law

It noted that the matter was reported to the police immediately and the complainant was examined in a hospital within an hour of the incident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of HIV-Positive Woman Accused Of Causing Injuries To Sister-In-Law | Image: ANI (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
20:51 IST, August 13th 2024