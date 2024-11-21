Published 10:40 IST, November 21st 2024
Delhi Court Orders Attachment of Bikaner House After it Fails to Pay Rs 50 Lakhs to Private Firm
The court has directed the representative of the Nokha Nagar Palika to appear before the court on November 29, the next date of hearing.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Court Orders Attachment of Bikaner House After it Fails to Pay Rs 50 Lakhs to Private Company | Image: Bikaner House
