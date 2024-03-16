Updated March 16th, 2024 at 17:07 IST
Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23 in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha remanded to ED custody till March 23 | Image:PTI
K Kavitha Arrested: Delhi Court remands BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.
ED had sought 10 days custody for Kavitha.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 17:07 IST
