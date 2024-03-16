×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23 in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23 in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha remanded to ED custody till March 23 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

K Kavitha Arrested: Delhi Court remands BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

ED had sought 10 days custody for Kavitha.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

accident

Road accident

2 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

4 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

12 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

15 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

15 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

16 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

19 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

22 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

24 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

26 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

28 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

29 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

32 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

33 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

35 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

35 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo