Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court will today at 4 PM hear the complaint of Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged non-compliance with the agency's summons in the money laundering case related to the liquor policy.

The probe agency opted legal action against Kejriwal on February 3 when it moved to court with submissions. The Delhi Court scheduled the next hearing for February 7, to address and communicate the remaining submissions and considerations in the case.

Notably, the Delhi CM has skipped ED summons for the fifth time earlier this month in connection with money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy case. He had previously ignored four summons issued on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling it politically motivated.

The ED aims to record Kejriwal's statement on matters such as policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery in the Delhi excise policy case.

Following Kejriwal's non-compliance to ED probe, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh affirmed that fear is the reason behind the Delhi CM's refusal to visit the probe agency's office.

"ED keeps calling because their job is to investigate. The reason for an investigation can be anything. To get some information. Many people have not gone there even after ten times in West Bengal. And those who went never came out. He is not going there out of fear. There is a legal process going on in the court. Go to the court," Ghosh said.