  • Delhi Crime Branch Busts Narco Syndicate, Arrests 4 Operatives With Rs 1 Crore Drugs

Published 02:50 IST, November 18th 2024

Delhi Crime Branch Busts Narco Syndicate, Arrests 4 Operatives With Rs 1 Crore Drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major narco syndicate that was distributing banned narcotic drugs across India.

Delhi Crime Branch Busts Narco Syndicate, Arrests 4 Operatives With Rs 1 Crore Drugs | Image: Shutterstock
