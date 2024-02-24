The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Representative image) | Image: Shutterstock

Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: Two people were killed whereas 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in Muzaffarnagar on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Saturday.

The horrific accident was reported on the stretch of NH-58 which falls under the jurisdiction of Khatauli police station.

Advertisement

According to sources, an uncontrolled truck hit three cars on the highway. The injured have been admitted to hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

