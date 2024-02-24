Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:49 IST
Muzaffarnagar: 2 Dead, 15 Injured as Truck Hits 3 Cars on Delhi-Dehradun Highway
The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Representative image) | Image:Shutterstock
Muzaffarnagar: Two people were killed whereas 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in Muzaffarnagar on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Saturday.
The horrific accident was reported on the stretch of NH-58 which falls under the jurisdiction of Khatauli police station.
According to sources, an uncontrolled truck hit three cars on the highway. The injured have been admitted to hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:49 IST
