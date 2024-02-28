English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Delhi: Demolition Drive Carried Out on "Forest Land" in Tughlakabad and Aya Nagar

A demolition drive was carried out on the "forest land" in Tughlakabad and Aya Nagar area by the Delhi Forest Department to "clear the encroached villages".

Press Trust Of India
Around 1.5 acres of land was cleared in the demolition drive in Delhi.
Around 1.5 acres of land was cleared in the demolition drive in Delhi. | Image:Unsplash/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A demolition drive was carried out on the "forest land" in Tughlakabad and Aya Nagar area by the Delhi Forest Department to "clear the encroached villages", a senior official said on Tuesday. Around 1.5 acres of the "forest land" have been cleared, where a plantation drive will also be carried out later, the official said. "More demolition drives will be carried out on those encroached villages on the southern ridge. To ensure that the ridge is in its pristine glory, these anti-encroachment drives need to be carried out and it's a continuous drive that has been going on," the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, residents of Sangam Vihar, where the demolition was carried out, claimed that while a few of them received the notices to move out of the area, others didn't.

Kishore Jha (57), who had been a resident of Sangam Vihar for a decade, said, "Many of them were not aware of the demolition drive. Some of them said they received notices, others said they didn't." Another resident, Madhu, who has been living in the area for six years, claimed that her family too was not aware of the demolition drive.

"Had we known about the demolition, we would have moved out. We are poor people and we put a lot of effort to make a living," Madhu said.

Responding to the allegations made by the residents, a senior forest department official told PTI that notices were served to the residents three days ago.

Sudha (35), who has been living in Sangam Vihar since 2020, claimed that their belongings have been "lying on the streets" as they "weren't given any notice" and they were not aware of the demolition drive.

"My household things are lying on the streets. We didn't get any notice or else we would've moved out. Where are we supposed to go now? How are we going to keep these belongings in the street all night?" Sudha asked.

The security was beefed up, and police and paramilitary forces were also deployed in the area during the demolition drive.

"We got a request from the Forest Department for the deployment of police and paramilitary forces for a demolition drive. A heavy deployment was made to maintain law and order situation during the drive. The demolition was carried out peacefully," said a senior police officer.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and was taken from syndicated feeds. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

