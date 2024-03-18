The advisory read that the diversion will remain in place for the next six months. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory about diversions in view of the construction work undertaken by the DMRC on Outer Ring Road on Vikaspuri to Rohini carriageway.

The diversions came into effect from March 17. The advisory read that the diversion will remain in place for the next six months.

“Due to the construction work being carried out by DMRC on Outer Ring Road on Vikaspuri to Rohini carriageway, the Slip/Service Road towards New Rohtak Road, Nangloi, at Peeragarhi chowk at Outer Ring Road, will be closed for a period of 06 months w.e.f 17.03.2024,” the Traffic advisory read.

Alternative Routes for Commuters:

Vikaspuri to Nangloi/Punjabi Bagh : Traffic from Vikaspuri side moving towards Nangloi and Punjabi Bagh sides, will be diverted from Bhera Enclave round-about, Outer Ring Road towards alternate routes.



: Traffic from Vikaspuri side moving towards Nangloi and Punjabi Bagh sides, will be diverted from Bhera Enclave round-about, Outer Ring Road towards alternate routes. Vikaspuri to Udyog Nagar Metro : The commuters should take left turn from Bhera Enclave R/A, on Sai Baba Mandir Road up to Sai Ram Mandir, then T/R on Sant Durbalnath Marg (Old PVC Mkt.) up to Udyog Nagar Metro Stn., T/L to New Rohtak Road.

Alternatively, the commuters, after crossing Bhera Enclave R/A, turn-left on Ch. Prem Sukh Marg up to Peeragarhi Marg, then T/R on Laxmi Narain Bansal Marg or T/R Sant Durbalnath Marg upto Rohtak Road.



: The commuters should take left turn from Bhera Enclave R/A, on Sai Baba Mandir Road up to Sai Ram Mandir, then T/R on Sant Durbalnath Marg (Old PVC Mkt.) up to Udyog Nagar Metro Stn., T/L to New Rohtak Road. Alternatively, the commuters, after crossing Bhera Enclave R/A, turn-left on Ch. Prem Sukh Marg up to Peeragarhi Marg, then T/R on Laxmi Narain Bansal Marg or T/R Sant Durbalnath Marg upto Rohtak Road. Vikaspuri to Punjabi Bagh: The commuters can go straight on Peeragarhi Flyover and after crossing the flyover, take U-turn under Mangolpuri Flyover, and then take left turn from Peeragarhi Chowk and may go towards Punjabi Bagh side.

Alternatively, the commuters, from Bhera round-about, can take right turn towards Jawalaheri Market, then take left turn to Baba Ramdev Marg upto New Rohtak Road and then take right turn to go to Punjabi Bagh side.

