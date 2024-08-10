sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Doctors Hold Candle Marches Seeking Justice for Murdered Kolkata PG Trainee

Published 23:28 IST, August 10th 2024

Delhi Doctors Hold Candle Marches Seeking Justice for Murdered Kolkata PG Trainee

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the National Council Member of the Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors Network, said the incident has raised concerns about the safety of doctors working in hospitals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Doctors Hold Candle Marches Seeking Justice for Murdered Kolkata PG Trainee | Image: ANI
  • 2 min read
23:28 IST, August 10th 2024