Published 23:28 IST, August 10th 2024
Delhi Doctors Hold Candle Marches Seeking Justice for Murdered Kolkata PG Trainee
Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the National Council Member of the Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors Network, said the incident has raised concerns about the safety of doctors working in hospitals.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Doctors Hold Candle Marches Seeking Justice for Murdered Kolkata PG Trainee | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:28 IST, August 10th 2024