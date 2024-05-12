Trees were seen rustling ferociously as strong winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph swept through Delhi.. | Image:Republic Media Digital

New Delhi: Two people were killed while 23 others were injured after a severe dust storm followed by strong winds and rainfall hit Delhi-NCR region on Friday night. While 6 people were injured due to tree uprooting, 17 were injured due to damage to buildings in the national capital, confirmed Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, three people were injured after a huge signboard fell on two vehicles, including an ambulance, at Dwarka Mor area amid strong winds and dust storm. There were multiple reports of trees falling in different areas due to the strong winds in the city.

A change in the weather was experienced in the national capital after Delhi and the adjoining areas experienced a duststorm last night. Delhi Police received 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls related to building damage, and 202 calls related to power disruption.

Delhi airport sources said that due to bad weather, 9 flights heading to the city were diverted to Jaipur. Traffic was also affected in the NCR region as trees fell on the roads due to the gusty winds. Several cars were also damaged in Sector 58 of Noida after a shuttering installed to repair a building fell on the vehicles.

Fierce gusts of wind, reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph, violently stirred the trees in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department confirmed that winds exceeding 50 kmph were recorded in the city at 10 pm on Friday.

"Gusty Winds (at 2200 hrs IST of today) reported (kmph) over Delhi: Ujwa 77 kmph; Jafarpur 57 kmph; Lodhi road 61 kmph; Pragati Maidan 63 kmph; Pitampura 57 kmph; Narayana 50 kmph; Najafgarh 40 kmph," the IMD posted on X.

The IMD also put out an advisory that said, "Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure their windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel."

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Friday. The relative humidity oscillated between 47 and 64 per cent during the day.