Published 06:49 IST, February 7th 2025
Delhi Elections: More Exit Polls Predict Comfortable Win for BJP Against AAP | LIVE
Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.
- India News
- 5 min read
According to the latest Axis My India exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win a significant majority in the upcoming Delhi Elections. The survey predicts that BJP will get 48% of the total votes, putting them ahead of other parties.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to get 42% of the votes, showing a competitive yet clear gap between the two parties. With a 6% lead, the BJP is projected to be the dominant force in Delhi. These results suggest a major victory for the BJP and a setback for the AAP and its leadership.
The Axis My India exit poll forecasts that the BJP will win about 45-55 seats, while AAP is predicted to get 15-25 seats in the 70-member Assembly. This prediction is noteworthy, given the accuracy of Axis My India in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. The forecast indicates that the BJP will dominate areas like East and West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and New Delhi.
Live Blog
For more live news updates, stay tuned to Republic World.
09:50 IST, February 7th 2025
AAP to Hold All Candidate Meeting Today Ahead of Assembly Results
A meeting of all 70 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to be held today ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election results scheduled on February 8.
As per the sources, the meeting will be held at 11:30 am regarding the party's preparation for the results and allegations concerning the horse-trading of MLAs.
After most exit polls predicted a clear victory for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the BJP.
In a post on social media X, Kejriwal indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to poach AAP candidates to join the party. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also echoed the same allegations. BJP has vehemently dismissed the allegations.
09:40 IST, February 7th 2025
Beed Police Launch QR Code System to Improve Citizen Outreach
Police in central Maharashtra’s Beed district have introduced a QR (Quick Response) code system to help citizens share vital inputs, suggestions and feedback concerning the department through their mobile phones, an official has said.
The QR codes have been displayed at all police stations in the district and also on the desks of the station in-charges.
The new system will be directly under the control of the office of the superintendent of police (SP), and the personal details of the citizens interacting through it will be kept confidential, according to an official release on Thursday.
09:36 IST, February 7th 2025
St Stephen's College, Mayur Vihar School Get Bomb Threat Email
A prominent college and a school in Delhi received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said.
The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of the Delhi University, and the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar.
"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," a senior police officer said.
09:15 IST, February 7th 2025
Delhi's Air Quality Improves to 'Moderate' Category
The air quality in the national capital improved and was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Friday morning.
The improvement in the air quality comes after the AQI remained in the poor category in the previous days.
The overall AQI was recorded as 170 at 8 am on Friday, February 7, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
08:42 IST, February 7th 2025
Devotees Take Holy Dip as Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj Continues
08:40 IST, February 7th 2025
UCC Registration Has No Relation with Residence Certificate
Professor Surekha Dangwal, a member of the expert committee that drafted the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and the Vice Chancellor of Doon University, has clarified that the registration under UCC has nothing to do with the domicile or Permanent Residence Certificate of the state.
08:39 IST, February 7th 2025
Several Schools in Delhi Get Bomb Threat
Several Schools in Delhi and Noida Get Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway
07:54 IST, February 7th 2025
India Condemns Vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence in Dhaka
India on Thursday condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."\
In response to media queries regarding the vandalism if Rahman's residence, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025."
07:53 IST, February 7th 2025
UP District Police Void Criminal Record of Elderly History-Sheeters
Police here on Thursday ordered the closure of history-sheets of criminals aged 70 or above to help them turn a new leaf in life.
The initiative comes under Operation Kavach, a district-wide drive aimed at verifying and addressing the status of history-sheeters, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, who issued the order, said.
According to a statement, a total of 2,200 history-sheeters in the district were scrutinised with physical verification. The findings revealed that 123 of these individuals were 70 years or older, 24 were above 80, and two were even over 90.
There also were several who had not committed any crimes in the past 10, 20, or even 30 years.
07:40 IST, February 7th 2025
Rbi Likely to Cut Repo Rate by 25 Bps
RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps in Governor Sanjay Malhotra's first policy move
07:12 IST, February 7th 2025
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Attends India-Japan Intellectual Conclave
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening ceremoniously inaugurated the fifth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave, titled 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change - Technology, Education, and Logistics', in Guwahati.
The two-day conclave, organized by Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and the Ministry of External Affairs, has brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from India and Japan.
07:09 IST, February 7th 2025
Punjab: BSF Recovers Pakistani Drone from Amritsar
Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a drone from the border area of Amritsar in Punjab.
Taking to X, BSF Punjab Frontier said on Thursday that based on specific intelligence input, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from the border area of Amritsar.
The drone, which had flown from the Pakistani side, was retrieved from Village Mahawa, District Amritsar, the BSF added.
07:08 IST, February 7th 2025
KGF Actress Srinidhi Shetty Takes Dip at Sangam during Maha Kumbh
KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday. She was accompanied by her father on the trip.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Srinidhi shared a series of photos and videos capturing her best moments at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
In one of the pictures, the actress was seen sitting on a boat, wearing a safety jacket as she traveled towards the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip.
06:48 IST, February 7th 2025
Kejriwal Alleges Poaching Attempt Ahead of Delhi Poll Results
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP on Thursday of attempting to poach his party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8.The BJP dismissed the allegation and threatened legal action. In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates had received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switch sides.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:51 IST, February 7th 2025