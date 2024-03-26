Updated March 26th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: BRS Leader K Kavitha Remains Defiant Even as ED Demands Her 14-Day Custody
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday
New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
The federal probe agency was earlier allowed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to interrogate Kavitha in custody.
Speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, “It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana.”
While K Kavitha demanded a bail, stating that her minor son's examinations are underway, the court has reserved the order for now.
The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.
The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15.
