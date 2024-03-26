BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday | Image: PTI

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The federal probe agency was earlier allowed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to interrogate Kavitha in custody.

#WATCH | Delhi | BRS leader K Kavitha brought to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her ED custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case, she says, "This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out…

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, “It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana.”

#BREAKING | K Kavitha taken to Rouse Avenue court in connection to Delhi liquor policy case



ED demands 14-day judicial custody of K Kavitha#KKavitha #delhiliquorpolicyscam



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG pic.twitter.com/zWFz4X8Sk7 — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2024

While K Kavitha demanded a bail, stating that her minor son's examinations are underway, the court has reserved the order for now.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15.