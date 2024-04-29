Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as why didn't he file a bail plea in the lower court following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquorgate on March 21.

Appearing for the Chief Minister, senior advocate Manu Singhvi said that the Kejriwal has opted to challenge his arreats's validity rather than moving a bail plea.

Singhvi apprised the court that as per section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED must have had a reasonable basis to suspect Kejriwal's involvement in the liquorgate scam, however there no particular proof.

Singhvi argued that the probe agency arrested Kejriwal only in the year 2024, while it launched the investigation into the liquor policy scam in the year 2022.

Questioning the timing of his arrest, Singhvi further argued that the investigative agency arrested Kejriwal in March 2024 after the Election Commission announced the elections and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rolled in.

Singhvi said that the the ED had no fresh materials after July 2023, on the basis of which Kejriwal could have been arrested.

Pointing out the alleged statements against kejriwal made by few approvers, Singhvi stated that the ED had categorized statements that were in Kejriwal's favour as "unreliable" and arrested him on the statements that were against him.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta at this point observe that a law enforcement agency is required to give reasons as to why any statements is considered unreliable.

The court will continue hearing the case on April 30 (Tuesday).

On April 15, the SC rejected to grant any immediate relief to Kejriwal. The court, however, noticed to ED and asked it reply to the AAP chief’s petition by April 24.

In its written reply filed recently, the ED said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged Delhi liquor scam and has committed the offence of money laundering through its national convenor and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal knocked the doors of the apex court against the Delhi High Court order that upheld his arrest. The high court said the material collected by the ED showed the chief minister was actively involved in the use of proceeds of crime. (With inputs from PTI)

