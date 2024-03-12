Delhi Excise Scam: Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi court, on Tuesday, extended the judicial custody of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi excise scam. It may be recalled that Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the ‘scam’. Subsequently, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

Advertisement

Now, special judge MK Nagpal has extended the custody of Sisodia till March 22 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his remand.

The judge passed the order after the CBI counsel claimed that the investigation was at a crucial stage and if released on bail, Sisodia may hamper the ongoing probe or flee from justice.

Advertisement

The judge also reserved the order on the application of the accused raising objections to the commencement of arguments on the framing of charges.

The court is likely to pronounce the order on March 22.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.