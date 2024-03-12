×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Delhi Excise Scam: Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

The judicial custody was extended after the CBI counsel claimed that Manish Sisodia may hamper the probe or seek to escape justice if released on bail.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi court, on Tuesday, extended the judicial custody of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi excise scam. It may be recalled that Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the ‘scam’. Subsequently, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. 

Advertisement

Now, special judge MK Nagpal has extended the custody of Sisodia till March 22 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his remand.

The judge passed the order after the CBI counsel claimed that the investigation was at a crucial stage and if released on bail, Sisodia may hamper the ongoing probe or flee from justice.

Advertisement

The judge also reserved the order on the application of the accused raising objections to the commencement of arguments on the framing of charges.

The court is likely to pronounce the order on March 22.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

2 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo