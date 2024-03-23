Delhi Court Extends K Kavitha's ED Custody For 3 Days

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, March 23, extended the K Kavitha's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for three days. However, the investigative agency sought a 5-day extension of her custody. The BRS leader K Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi as her custody ended today. Kavitha had filed a bail plea in the court.

The BRS leader was arrested on March 15 for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

#BREAKING | Since K Kavitha was the key conspirator when it came to the South Lobby and Arvind Kejriwal was the kingpin as per ED, the central probing agency is arguing for the extension of the BRS leader so that both could be interrogated together



Tune in for the latest… pic.twitter.com/igduFAqHcI — Republic (@republic) March 23, 2024

During the hearing, the ED also informed the court that searches were underway at K Kvaitha's nephew, Mekha Saran’s residence.

This comes a day after arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday was sent to a 7-day ED custody in the Delhi Excise Policy case.



(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)