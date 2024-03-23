Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:17 IST
Delhi Court Extends K Kavitha's ED Custody For 3 Days
The BRS leader was arrested on March 15 for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, March 23, extended the K Kavitha's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for three days. However, the investigative agency sought a 5-day extension of her custody. The BRS leader K Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi as her custody ended today. Kavitha had filed a bail plea in the court.
During the hearing, the ED also informed the court that searches were underway at K Kvaitha's nephew, Mekha Saran’s residence.
This comes a day after arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday was sent to a 7-day ED custody in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:39 IST
