Published 21:22 IST, November 16th 2024
Delhi Experiences Coldest Night of the Season at 15.3°C
Delhi recorded its coldest night this season at 15.3°C, with dense fog reducing visibility to 300m. IMD forecasts similar conditions for Sunday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Experiences Coldest Night of the Season at 15.3°C | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:22 IST, November 16th 2024