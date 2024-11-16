sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 21:22 IST, November 16th 2024

Delhi Experiences Coldest Night of the Season at 15.3°C

Delhi recorded its coldest night this season at 15.3°C, with dense fog reducing visibility to 300m. IMD forecasts similar conditions for Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Experiences Coldest Night of the Season at 15.3°C
Delhi Experiences Coldest Night of the Season at 15.3°C | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:22 IST, November 16th 2024