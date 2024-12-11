Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Banquet Hall in Shastri Park, Firefighters On Scene | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Wednesday evening. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze, but the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear.

Firefighters were seen working at the site, trying to douse the flames. The local authorities have yet to release further details on the incident, and no casualties have been reported so far.

The Delhi Police and fire department are investigating the situation. Further updates are awaited as the firefighting operation continues.