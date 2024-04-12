×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Four-Storey Building in Khanpur Extension

A fire broke out in a commercial building in south Delhi's Khanpur extension on Thursday, police said. No casualty or injuries have been reported so far.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
GB Road Fire
Fire at Khanpur extension | Representative Image | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building in south Delhi's Khanpur extension on Thursday, police said. No casualty or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

According to the police, a call regarding the blaze was received at Tigri police station at 11.20 am and a team rushed to the spot. "There was a fire in a four-storey building that had a Hero showroom, a gym and other offices on different floors," a senior police official said.

Advertisement

The official said four fire tenders are on the spot and the fire is brought under control.

"Till now there is no information of any injury to anyone. The reason for the fire is not known yet," the official added.

Advertisement

PTI

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

7 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

12 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

13 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

13 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

14 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

15 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

17 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

18 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

19 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

21 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

21 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

21 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

25 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

28 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

29 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

29 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo