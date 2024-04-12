Advertisement

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building in south Delhi's Khanpur extension on Thursday, police said. No casualty or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

According to the police, a call regarding the blaze was received at Tigri police station at 11.20 am and a team rushed to the spot. "There was a fire in a four-storey building that had a Hero showroom, a gym and other offices on different floors," a senior police official said.

The official said four fire tenders are on the spot and the fire is brought under control.

"Till now there is no information of any injury to anyone. The reason for the fire is not known yet," the official added.

PTI