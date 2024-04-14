Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
Delhi: Fire in Garments Factory in Kotla Mubarakpur, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out in a garments factory on the third floor of a building in Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi.
Delhi: Fire in Garments Factory in Kotla Mubarakpur | Image:Republic
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a garments factory on the third floor of a building in Kotla Mubarakpur, Gali Parsadi, Near Barat Ghar in New Delhi today. The fire call was received from Kotla around 5:20 pm. Eight fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
"We received a call regarding fire at a building at 5.20 pm. Total eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused at 6.30 pm. So far no casualty was reported," a statement from the fire department said.
This is a developing story.
Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
