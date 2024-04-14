×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Delhi: Fire in Garments Factory in Kotla Mubarakpur, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a garments factory on the third floor of a building in Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Delhi: Fire in Garments Factory in Kotla Mubarakpur
Delhi: Fire in Garments Factory in Kotla Mubarakpur | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a garments factory on the third floor of a building in Kotla Mubarakpur, Gali Parsadi, Near Barat Ghar in New Delhi today. The fire call was received from Kotla around 5:20 pm. Eight fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

"We received a call regarding fire at a building at 5.20 pm. Total eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused at 6.30 pm. So far no casualty was reported," a statement from the fire department said.

This is a developing story.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

