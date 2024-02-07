Delhi: Flights Affected Due to Bad Weather at IGI Airport

Flight operations affected due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Dense fog continues to blanket the national capital on Friday morning and flights in the region also remain affected.

News agency ANI shared a video showing fliers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid the flights were affected due to unfavourable bad weather conditions.

The national capital woke up to a chilling morning with visibility affected in several areas causing travel disruptions.

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a post on X said, "Visibility recorded (at 2330 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Haryana: Hisar- 50; Rajasthan: Churu- 50; Jharkhand:Ranchi- 50; Delhi: Safdarjung- 500; East Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur & Varanasi (Babatpur)- 500 each."

Furthermore, the Met Department said that a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was also observed in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jharkhand.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature hovered at 18.6 degrees.

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with modern-intensity rain in many places of Delhi. The tweet read, "Currently, thunderstorms with moderate-intensity rain are occurring in many places of Delhi. It will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi--Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagarand NCR--Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar."