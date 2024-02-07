Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 07:38 IST

Delhi: Flights Affected Due to Bad Weather at IGI Airport

Furthermore, the Met Department said that a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East UP, while dense fog was also observed in Rajasthan and Punjab

Digital Desk
Delhi flights affected
Flight operations affected due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Dense fog continues to blanket the national capital on Friday morning and flights in the region also remain affected.

News agency ANI shared a video showing fliers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid the flights were affected due to unfavourable bad weather conditions.

The national capital woke up to a chilling morning with visibility affected in several areas causing travel disruptions.

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a post on X said, "Visibility recorded (at 2330 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Haryana: Hisar- 50; Rajasthan: Churu- 50; Jharkhand:Ranchi- 50; Delhi: Safdarjung- 500; East Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur & Varanasi (Babatpur)- 500 each."

Furthermore, the Met Department said that a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was also observed in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jharkhand.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature hovered at 18.6 degrees.

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with modern-intensity rain in many places of Delhi. The tweet read, "Currently, thunderstorms with moderate-intensity rain are occurring in many places of Delhi. It will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi--Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagarand NCR--Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar."

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 07:38 IST

