Delhi Freezes as Temperatures Plummet, Safdarjung Records 10.3°C, Palam Hits 8.6°C

New Delhi: Amid the inclement weather conditions, a layer of fog enveloped several parts of the national capital Delhi on Monday, resulting in the reduced visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded the minimum temperature at 8.30 am today is 10.3 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has forecasted that the minimum temperature may plunge around 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius with possibilities of "dense fog" engulfing the city on Monday.

One of the locals, Govind Upadhyay said, "The winter is getting its form as it is December. This is good as it will be helpful for crops."

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The air quality index recorded in the national capital at 8 am is 179, categorised as moderate, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, visuals have emerged from other parts of the nation too. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people spent their night at shelter homes as the minimum temperature plunged at 12 degrees Celsius.

A layer of fog covered parts of Ayodhya city. The minimum temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Amid the coldwave in Punjab, a thin layer of fog covered Jalandhar, though, people stuck to their daily chores.

On Sunday, the IMD predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions.

"Temperatures will fall gradually. We are expecting temperatures to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India," Dr Kumar said.

The IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the two days, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to disruptions in travel.

"We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days," Dr Kumar added.

While temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, the IMD expects them to return to more typical levels in the coming days.