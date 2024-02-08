According to CAIT, the businesses across the country are anticipating a massive boom ahead of concecration ceremony. | Image: X

Advertisement

Ayodhya: With the concecration ceremony of the Ram Temple inching closer, All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday announced that traders all across the country are gearing up for mass celebrations and organising multiple “Shri Ram Sanvad” to meet the surge in demand for various elements.

According to CAIT, the businesses across the country are anticipating a massive boom ahead of concecration ceremony.

Advertisement

At a Shri Ram Sanwad event held by CAIT at Constitution Club at New Delhi, attended by trade leaders of more than 200 trade associations of Delhi, CAIT Secretary General Mr Praveen Khandelwal said that spontaneous response by the business community across the Country is overwhelming.

“The markets are witnessing High Demand for Decorative Elements, There is a substantial demand for LED displays as there will be nationwide direct telecast of Ayodhya proceedings on January 22,” said Khandelwal.

Advertisement

Traditional Indian musical bands and players of indigenous instruments are being sought after to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Artisans are in demand for crafting intricate tableaus to showcase the rich cultural heritage, Musical groups and sound systems are being enlisted to amplify the spirit of the celebrations.

Scooter rallies, car rallies, and Shri Ram Marathons have been planned to traverse through city streets, spreading the jubilation.



“This grand celebration on January 22 is not only a religious and cultural event but also a testament to the unity and diversity of our nation. The trade associations aim to make this occasion a memorable and enriching experience for people across the country,” Khandelwal said.

Advertisement

Khandelwal informed that in the next ten days, more than 200 Shri Ram Sanvad programs will take place in Delhi's markets.

“there will be approximately 1000 Shri Ram Chowkis, Shri Ram Kirtans, recitation of Shri Sundarkand, continuous 24-hour recitation of Ramayana, 24-hour continuous lighting of lamps, and devotional evenings will be held at a large scale. in over 200 major markets and numerous smaller markets in Delhi, Shri Ram flags and decorations by both men and women will be displayed, and every market will be illuminated with electricity. In various markets of Delhi, there will be more than 300 Shri Ram processions and Shri Ram pad yatras,” Khandelwal said.

Advertisement

More than 500 LED lights and sound systems will be installed, and at over 300 locations, drums, cymbals, and trumpets will also be played.

As per CAIT 100 Shri Ram procession floats will be paraded in the commercial areas. Many markets in Delhi will host programs by local dancers and folk singers, with artists being invited from Vrindavan and Jaipur.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Shri Ram temple models will be placed in various markets. Over 5,000 hoardings will be put up throughout Delhi by various trade and other organizations.