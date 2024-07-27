sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:54 IST, July 27th 2024

Delhi: Girl Slapped, Pushed Off Terrace over Property Dispute in Rohini, Injured

A 17-year-old girl was slapped and pushed from the terrace of a single-storey house, allegedly by her neighbour over a property dispute in Rohini's Aman Vihar a

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
16-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped in Gonda
Delhi: Girl Slapped, Pushed Off Terrace over Property Dispute in Rohini, Injured | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:54 IST, July 27th 2024