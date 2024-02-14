Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday, February 14, flagged off 350 electric buses in the national capital. With this addition, the total number of electric buses in the DTC fleet has risen to 1650.

Emphasising that Delhi has the highest number of electric buses in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “350 e-buses were flagged off today. With this, Delhi now has 650 e-buses. Delhi has the highest number of e-buses in India.”

Advertisement

"350 electric buses were flagged off today. This will play a crucial in controlling the pollution in Delhi. We are confident that initiatives like these will help in controlling the pollution in Delhi," Lt Governor V K Saxena said on the inauguration.

Informing about the same, transport minister Gahlot said that after the addition Delhi has the third largest fleet of electric buses in the world. “We are dedicating the next lot of 350 'Zero Emission, Zero Noise' electric buses to Delhi's public! With this addition, we take our e-bus fleet to a record 1650, the 3rd largest in the world, only after Chinese cities and Santiago,” said Gahlot in a post on X.