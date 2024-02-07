Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Delhi Govt Approves Project to Beautify Important Road Stretch

The Delhi government has approved a project for the beautification of the road stretch from the Timarpur traffic signal to the Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Press Trust Of India
CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi govt approves project to beautify important road stretch | Image:Facebook/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a project for the beautification of the road stretch from the Timarpur traffic signal to the Chandgi Ram Akhara here, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

To provide citizens with smoother and more efficient commuting experiences, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has approved the project to beautify one of the most important road stretches in the city, the statement said.

Important buildings, such as the Vidhan Sabha, Metcalf House, Vikas Bhawan-II and Trauma Centre, are located along the road stretch.

The design and estimate for the project were recently approved by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi, the statement said.

"Under the project, the beauty of the road will be enhanced with splendid horticulture and the road will be illuminated with LED lights. Along with beautifying the road, there will also be a focus on making it user-friendly. Necessary changes will be made in the footpath to facilitate pedestrians. To enhance the beauty of the road stretch, sculptures will be installed along with street furniture," it added.

Atishi said the government has committed significant resources to make the Delhi roads world class. In view of the same, the project to beautify the road stretch between the Timarpur red light to the Chandgi Ram Akhara has been approved.

"As part of the beautification process, the government will focus not only on enhancing the beauty of the road, but also on making it user-friendly. This includes necessary changes in the footpath for the convenience of pedestrians. Sculptures will be installed, along with street furniture, to enhance the beauty of the road stretch," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Atishi said the road stretch frequently witnesses VVIP movement and the beautification initiative will enhance its aesthetic appeal as well as the overall experience for the commuters.

She also directed to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters during the construction and all the global standards of high-quality roads are followed. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:13 IST

