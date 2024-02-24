Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 6th, 2021 at 20:38 IST

Delhi govt constructing water extraction well with daily capacity of 90 lakh litres

The Delhi government is constructing a water extraction well with a daily capacity of 90 lakh litres at Sonia Vihar using an innovative technology, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi government is constructing a water extraction well with a daily capacity of 90 lakh litres at Sonia Vihar using an innovative technology, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Public Works Department are also constructing water extraction wells using a “different technique and design” at Hiranki and Akshardham, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Jain who inspected the well at Sonia Vihar asked officials to keep monitoring the rate of water extraction.

"The uniqueness of this well is that it has perforated walls that increase water extraction and collection. This well can extract up to 90 lakh litres of water per day once completed," the statement said.

According to officials, the Delhi government plans to extract around 200 million gallons of groundwater a day from areas with high water tables such as Roata in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi.

At present, the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 935 MGD water per day against the demand of 1,140 MGD. 

Advertisement

Published September 6th, 2021 at 20:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

6 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

6 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

7 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

11 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

11 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

13 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

14 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

16 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

16 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Military TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist Now

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Must-watch Movies Revolving Around Marines

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Amid political chaos, broke Pakistan eyes fresh IMF loan, what's next?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  4. Can a different INDI take on BJP?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies' Revolving Around Complex Love Triangles

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo