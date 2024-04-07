×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Delhi Govt Declares Dry Days on Account of Lok Sabha Polls, Festivals in April-June

The Delhi government has declared dry days on account of the Lok Sabha elections and religious festivals during April-June, officials said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chhattisgarh & Mizoram Assembly polls underway, take a quick glance at numbers involved
Delhi Govt Declares Dry Days on Account of Lok Sabha Polls, Festivals in April-June | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared dry days on account of the Lok Sabha elections and religious festivals during April-June, officials said on Sunday.

An order issued by the excise department said that the liquor stores in Delhi will be closed on Id-ul-Fitr (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17), Mahavir Jayanti (April 21), Buddha Purnima (May 23), and Id-ul-Zuha (June 17).

All the licensees will exhibit the dry day order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises.

In a notification issued recently, the department said that dry day will be observed (before 48 hours of end of poll) from 6 PM of April 24 to 6 PM of April 26 on account of Lok Sabha polls in Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

It will be applicable for all the licensees whose vends/premises are situated within 100 metres of the border with Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In a separate notification the excise department said that different kinds of liquor stores and other licensed premises in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be closed (before 48 hours of end of poll) from 6 PM of May 23 to 6 PM of May 25 due to voting in the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

The liquor stores in the city will also be closed on June 4 (full day) when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be held, it added. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

