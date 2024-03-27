×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all its hospitals to ensure that all CCTV cameras installed there are functional at all times and that the video feeds are stored properly.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times | Image:Unsplash
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all its hospitals to ensure that all CCTV cameras installed there are functional at all times and that the video feeds are stored properly.

The directions come close to two months after two medical students at a Delhi government-run hospital were allegedly sexually harassed by an assistant professor in the department of pharmacology.

"All the MS/MD/Dean/Director and Principals of hospitals and medical colleges under GNCTD are hereby directed to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed in the hospitals/medical colleges are functioning all the time and video feeds are stored safely," read a circular from the health department.

The order also directed that necessary CCTV provisions be made immediately to cover all relevant areas to ensure the safety and security of all female students in all medical colleges.

"Also, there must be proper arrangement of audio-video recording in viva-voices of all girl students in all medical colleges taken by the male faculties within a week's time, and till such time, a female observer shall be deployed during such viva-voices to ensure safety and security of the girl students," the order read. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

