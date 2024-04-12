×

Updated March 4th, 2022 at 21:27 IST

Delhi govt extends liquor licenses under new policy for 2 months

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Mar 4(PTI) The Delhi government's excise department has extended the licenses of liquor wholesalers and establishments such as bars and restaurants under a new policy for two months, in view of disruption caused by the third Covid wave and subsequent lockdown.

In two separate orders, the department stated that the licensees under different categories can pay a pro rata fee for the extended period.

Under the new excise policy, licenses were issued for different categories of wholesale and retail liquor sale for the financial year 2021-22. The licenses required renewal after end of the fiscal on March 31.

"It has been decided by the competent authority to extend the excise policy 2021-22 for a period of two months up to May 31, 2022 for all existing L-15, L-16, L-17, L-19, L-20, L-21, L-28 and L-38 on payment of pro rata license fee on or before March 15...," the department said in its orders.

Liquor stores as well as bars and restaurants serving alcohol were forced to shut down due to the Covid third wave in Delhi, and restrictions imposed around mid-January.

As the situation improved, liquor stores were opened, while bars and restaurants resumed operations with half seating capacity.

"The extension will help licensees to recover their losses due to impact on their business by Covid and restrictions imposed due to it," an excise department official said.

The new excise policy of the Delhi government kicked in November last year with the opening of retail liquor vends. Under the new policy, the government has issued 849 licences for liquor stores across the city. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB

Published March 4th, 2022 at 21:27 IST

Business

