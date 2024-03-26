×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Delhi Govt Issues Notice Amid Rumours About Discontinuation of Schemes

The Government of NCT of Delhi Planning Department released a press note on March 26.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED
Image used for representation | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Government of NCT of Delhi Planning Department released a press note on March 26.

It reads, "It has been brought to the notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that with the arrest / remand of Hon'ble Chief Minister of GNCTD by Enforcement Directorate on 21" March, 2024, welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped."

"Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past," it continues.

Such rumours create an atmosphere of fear within the general public, therefore, it is necessary to inform the public that:

i) There shall be no disruption of any kind in disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits etc.

ii) Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations.

iii) Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity's personal money.

iv) There is an architecture of civil services and processes laid down in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, which continues as usual.

v) Hence, these public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are NOT AT ALL affected by the arrest/remand of the Hon'ble Chief Minister.

vi) All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted.

vii) People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard.

Appeal to all citizens of Delhi to stay away from any rumour mongers, who would try to take advantage of the situation arising from the arrest/remand of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate on 2 March 2024, by spreading misinformation. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

