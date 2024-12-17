Delhi Govt Not Implementing Many Central Schemes, Farmers Losing Out: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for not implementing several central schemes meant for farmers, calling it "extremely unfortunate" that farmers in the region were being deprived of crucial benefits.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi government to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding the national capital.

"I request the Delhi government to implement farmer-centric schemes for the benefit of farmers as there is agricultural land and farming activity around Delhi," he added.

"The Centre works in coordination with state governments to ensure its schemes reach farmers. It is extremely unfortunate that the Delhi government is not availing of the benefits of many schemes, which is ultimately affecting the farmers," Chauhan said.

Referring to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for organic fertilisers, the minister emphasised that the Centre directly transferred the subsidies to farmers' accounts.

He assured that farmers engaged in organic farming in Delhi would receive full support from the Centre.