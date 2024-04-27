Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid electoral bond row in the country, a shocking RTI revelation has rocked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), wherein it has been learnt that the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent whopping Rs 1585.87 crores on advertisement ever since it came to power in 2015. This also reveals that under the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, the expenditure on advertisement has increased by 408 per cent in the last 5 years as compared to previous 4 years. These facts have been disclosed in two replies under the Right to Information (RTI).

According to the reports, RTI activist Vivek Pandey had sought the information regarding the expenditure made by the AAP-led Delhi government in the advertisements since 2020. The replies on his two RTI were received in April 2024. The information was sought by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) about the expenditure.

Over 568 crores were spent in single year during 2021-22

It is being said that these advertisements, in different forms, were displayed through electronic as well as print media, in the names of various schemes on taxpayer’s money. Notably, over Rs 568 crores were spent by the Delhi government on ads during the financial year 2021-22, which is maximum expenditure during any financial year.

According to the information shared by the Directorate of Information and Publicity on April 25, it has been mentioned that during the financial year 2020-21, the AAP government spent Rs 293.20 crores, during the financial year 2021-22, it spent Rs 568.39 crores for ads, in 2022-23 Rs 186.28 crores and in 2023-24 Rs 26.23 crores. The total expenditure during this period amounted to Rs 1,074.10 crores.

Earlier, in an RTI reply, the year-wise expenditure on advertising by the Delhi government was revealed since the formation of the government under Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi in 2015. As per the information, the AAP-led government in Delhi spent Rs 81.23 crores in the financial year 2015-16, Rs 67.25 crores in 2016-17, Rs 117.76 crores in 2017-18, Rs 45.54 crores 2018-19 and Rs 199.99 crores 2019-20 on advertisements. The expenditure on advertisement during this period amounted to Rs 511.77 crores.

Comparing the replies received on both the RTIs and calculating the total expenditure on advertisements, the total amount turns out to be at a staggering Rs 1585.87 crores, which the Kejriwal government spent on ads.

Further, if we analyse the facts mentioned in the RTI, it clearly shows that the expenditure on advertising by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government between 2019 to first quarter of 2024 increased to a massive over 408 per cent than the government had spent between 2015 to 2019.

