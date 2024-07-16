Published 00:14 IST, July 16th 2024
Delhi Govt to Deploy Metal Detectors, Armed Guards at Hospitals: Health Minister Bharadwaj
The meeting between the minister and the representatives of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) came a day after a 32-year-old man was shot dead inside a ward of the GTB Hospital in a case of mistaken identity. Two men have been arrested in connection with the case.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
00:14 IST, July 16th 2024