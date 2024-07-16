sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:14 IST, July 16th 2024

Delhi Govt to Deploy Metal Detectors, Armed Guards at Hospitals: Health Minister Bharadwaj

The meeting between the minister and the representatives of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) came a day after a 32-year-old man was shot dead inside a ward of the GTB Hospital in a case of mistaken identity. Two men have been arrested in connection with the case.

Press Trust Of India
AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi govt to deploy metal detectors, armed guards at hospitals: Health minister Bharadwaj
