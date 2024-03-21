Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, on Thursday, asserted the Delhi government would function from prison if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested. She further said that the people of Delhi would take to the streets if someone as popular as the AAP Chief faced arrest.

Atishi further stated, “If there's any leader who's challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Arvind Kejriwal.”

Atishi told ANI, “Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea... We cannot go inside because heavy security is deployed. We will wait here. If a popular CM is arrested this way, his supporters from all over Delhi will come here... The HC issued a notice today to the ED as to why are the summons not being quashed, and why interim relief shall not be provided to Arvind Kejriwal. Without waiting for the decision of the court, ED has arrived to arrest Arvind Kejriwal... If this is a search operation, why have they brought four buses full of police personnel? What was the need to bring two buses full of RAF personnel? What was the need to barricade the whole area?... This is a conspiracy to arrest Arvind Kejriwal...”

A while back, the AAP called for an emergency meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the residence of Kejriwal on Thursday evening. The officials reached the AAP leader's residence shortly after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM." He concluded by saying, "Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “.....The central government is using all its clout to finish off a small party (AAP) that has just arrived. I am saying again that they can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but not his idea and mindset. The more you show atrocities against him, the more his (Arvind Kejriwal) idea will spread all across the colony...”

