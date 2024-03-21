×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Delhi Govt Will Run From Prison, Asserts AAP's Atishi Amid Kejriwal's Likely Arrest by ED

AAP leader Atishi asserted the Delhi government would function from prison if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
Delhi Govt Will Run From Prison, Asserts AAP's Atishi Amid Kejriwal's Likely Arrest by ED | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, on Thursday, asserted the Delhi government would function from prison if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested. She further said that the people of Delhi would take to the streets if someone as popular as the AAP Chief faced arrest. 

Atishi further stated, “If there's any leader who's challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Arvind Kejriwal.”

Advertisement

Atishi told ANI, “Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea... We cannot go inside because heavy security is deployed. We will wait here. If a popular CM is arrested this way, his supporters from all over Delhi will come here... The HC issued a notice today to the ED as to why are the summons not being quashed, and why interim relief shall not be provided to Arvind Kejriwal. Without waiting for the decision of the court, ED has arrived to arrest Arvind Kejriwal... If this is a search operation, why have they brought four buses full of police personnel? What was the need to bring two buses full of RAF personnel? What was the need to barricade the whole area?... This is a conspiracy to arrest Arvind Kejriwal...”

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi says, " Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea... We cannot go inside because heavy security is deployed. We will wait here. If a… pic.twitter.com/HjaMuCCpjP

— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

A while back, the AAP called for an emergency meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the residence of Kejriwal on Thursday evening. The officials reached the AAP leader's residence shortly after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order. 

Advertisement

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM." He concluded by saying, "Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “.....The central government is using all its clout to finish off a small party (AAP) that has just arrived. I am saying again that they can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but not his idea and mindset. The more you show atrocities against him, the more his (Arvind Kejriwal) idea will spread all across the colony...”

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, ".....The central government is using all its clout to finish off a small party (AAP) that has just arrived. I am saying again that they can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but not his idea and mindset. The more you… pic.twitter.com/QYqSfR03o1

— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Slays In Black Saree

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

2 minutes ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
AI

UN AI resolution

3 minutes ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

4 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

4 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

5 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

8 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

9 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

11 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

12 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

13 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

14 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

17 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

19 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo