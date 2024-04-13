×

Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 17:57 IST

Delhi govt's 'Green War Room' to function 24X7 from Tuesday

The Delhi government launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: X/@AapKaGopalRai) | Image:self
  • 2 min read
The Delhi government's control centre to monitor air pollution and redress complaints -- 'Green War Room' -- will start functioning round-the-clock from October 3, officials said on Monday.

Launched in 2020, the Green War Room has state-of-the-art air quality monitoring equipment and a team of experts, including scientists and data analysts, which keeps an eye on all sources contributing to Delhi's air pollution and helps the city administration implement its action plan.

 “Though the Green War Room functions round-the-year, the 24X7 monitoring will start Tuesday onwards,” an official said.

The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.

During a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that separate and specific action plans have been designed for each of the 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi based on real-time data collected from 40 air quality monitoring stations in the capital.

Kejriwal said the winter action plan primarily focuses on preventing crop residue burning, dust pollution, vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning of garbage, regulating firecrackers, tree planting, ensuring effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan, managing e-waste and fostering collaboration with neighbouring states.

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier warned of stern action against project proponents at large construction and demolition sites flouting dust control norms.

Rai had also announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers in the city. 

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 17:57 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

