Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2022 at 22:40 IST

Delhi govt's SSoE will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: Kejriwal

Delhi govt's SSoE will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: Kejriwal

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Delhi government's Specialised School of Excellence will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

"In future these schools will produce doctors, engineers, scientists, just like Babasaheb dreamt. Babasaheb envisioned an India where every child gets excellent education so the country can progress; we are fulfilling his vision in Delhi. Indians got two contrasting education systems after independence — private schools for the rich and government schools for the poor," Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

"Politicians have started talking about schools now; parties competing to call their schools better. I welcome leaders from the opposition to come and find shortcomings in our schools, we won't criticise them but improve our schools. This country's political narrative is shifting towards health and education," he added.

Kejriwal made the comments at a function organised at the School of Specialised Excellence, Khichripur and unveiled a stone plaque dedicating all the 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Advertisement

"The most spectacular government schools of Delhi are being named after Dr Ambedkar today. There are 30 such schools which will now be called ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence’. There can’t be a better way to commemorate his legacy. I am certain his soul would be very happy and blessing us from the heavens today," he said.

The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Delhi government set-up Schools of Specialised Excellence through a cabinet resolution in March last year. Twenty schools were established in 2021-22 enrolling nearly 2,300 students and 11 more have been added in 2022-23, totalling the number of Schools of Specialised Excellence to 31, which are spread across different parts of Delhi.

Out of these 31 schools, one school - "Armed Force Preparatory School" has been named as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Force Preparatory Schools.’ The SoSEs have been set up by Delhi government in partnership with International Baccalaureate.

Advertisement

Admission process for the academic year 2022-23 started in February and close to 61,000 applications were received for approximately 4,600 seats across 30 schools. PTI GJS RHL

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2022 at 22:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

6 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

7 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

7 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

7 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Sinking Ship': Why Big Players Are Quitting Congress | Explained

    Lok Sabha Elections32 minutes ago

  2. 3 Dead, 5 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru Warehouse

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. Farmer Leaders-Govt Meet Underway, Mann Also in Attendance

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainment43 minutes ago

  5. Rain, Thunder with Gusty Winds Expected in Delhi Today: IMD

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo