Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Delhi to Haridwar in 2 Hrs? Rapid Rail May Be Extended From Meerut-Muzaffarnagar to Pilgrimage Hub

NCRTC is reportedly planning to extend the Namo Bharat train, also known as Rapid Rail, from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar and then to Haridwar.

Nishtha Narayan
25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon. Details Here
Delhi to Haridwar in 2 Hrs? Rapid Rail May Be Extended From Meerut-Muzaffarnagar to Pilgrimage Hub | Image:Agency
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is reportedly planning to extend the Namo Bharat train, also known as Rapid Rail, from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar and then to Haridwar. 

This will cut the travel time from Delhi to Haridwar to just two hours, which will be a major relief to commuters in the National Capital Region in Western Uttar Pradesh.

For the thousands of people that commute between Muzaffarnagar and Haridwar, the proposed extension may prove to be a great boon. 

There have been lengthy discussions on these extensions at a recent meeting of the NCR Planning boards, according to reports. It was decided to carry out a comprehensive physical study in order to evaluate the projects' implementation and viability. 

A Comprehensive Project Report (DPR) will be prepared, considering many aspects including the expected societal influence, the rate of advancement, and the quantity of those impacted.

Notably, Namo Bharat rapid transit train, which can travel at up to 180 kmph, was the first in India to be introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the RRTS. 

The starting 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and the Duhai Depot of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is functioning. The next segment, a 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South station, is expected to be operational soon.
 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

