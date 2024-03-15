Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has passed an order cancelling a Uttar Pradesh resident's registration of the ‘Dolma Aunty Momos’ trademark. The cancellation took place after Dolma Tsering, the owner of a popular momo stall in the Lajpat Nagar central market, filed a petition against the registration. In his order, Justice Anish Dayal said that the petitioner, Dolma Tsering, had set up her momo stall in Lajpat Nagar back in 1994 as the first retailer of the Tibetan delicacy which has since become popular across Delhi-NCR.

As such, Tsering sought the cancellation of the trademark registered by UP resident Mohd Akram Khan on the ground that he adopted her mark which is identical and is based on her name "Dolma".

"This court is of the view that the trademark of respondent No.1 be cancelled and removed from the Trade Marks Register and the same should accordingly be rectified. It is directed accordingly," said the judge in an ex-parte order.

"Respondent No.1’s registered trade mark be removed and cancelled in the above terms," ordered the court.

Khan had registered the "Dolma Aunty Momos" in September 2018 on a "proposed to be used basis".

In her rectification petition, Tsering said she was granted the registration in November 2023 on the basis of its use since January 1994.

Considering that the respondent did not appear or respond to the petition in spite of notice, the petitioner's allegations were not rebutted and therefore, would have to be accepted, the court said.

In an order passed in April last year, the high court noted that the respondent was served with the court notice at his Uttar Pradesh address on March 14.

With inputs from PTI.