×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Seeking Ban on Cross-Gender Massages in Spas

In the dismissed plea, the petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to share the audio and video recordings of spas and massage centres DCW.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Seeking To Ban Cross-Gender Massages in Spas
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ban cross-gender massages in spa and massage centres. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ban cross-gender massages in spa and massage centres.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora noted that a single judge of the high court has already seized of the matter wherein the validity of Guidelines for Operation of Spas/ Massage Centers in Delhi dated 18th August, 2021, issued by the Delhi government has been challenged.

Advertisement

“Since the single judge is already seized of the controversy, this court is of the view that the present public interest (litigation) cannot be entertained. Accordingly, the present petition is dismissed,” the bench said.

In the dismissed plea, the petitioner had also urged the court to direct the authorities to share the audio and video recordings of spas and massage centres with the Delhi Commission for Women regularly.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s counsel stated that cross-gender massages are being done in various such facilities in the national capital in violation of the August 18, 2021 guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

He claimed massages are being performed inside locked rooms in violation of the guidelines which has led to a proliferation of prostitution.

Advertisement

The counsel said he made several complaints and representations to the police regarding the illegal operation of spas in Karol Bagh but no response was received.

A single-judge bench of the court had in December 2021 ordered the city's municipal corporation and the Delhi Police to conduct inspections and take necessary steps to ensure that no spa is permitted to run without a valid licence.

Advertisement

It had asked police to inspect all licenced spas and register cases against them if they were engaged in illegal activity. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review

TBMAUJ OTT Release Date

a minute ago
Stuart Broad and Shubman Gill

GT lost to PBKS

3 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

5 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei falls

11 minutes ago
Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Seeking To Ban Cross-Gender Massages in Spas

Cross-Gender Massages

22 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Colours Of Navratri

25 minutes ago
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Sisodia Letter

41 minutes ago
Archana Puran Singh

Archana On Anxiety

an hour ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Classified Document

an hour ago
Stock market news

Market opening

an hour ago
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Updated IPL 2024 table

an hour ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Federal Reserve rate cuts

Federal Reserve

an hour ago
Biden urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home

US Policy on Gaza

an hour ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Turbulence Contin

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World11 hours ago

  2. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World11 hours ago

  5. Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Bangalore Residential Society

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo