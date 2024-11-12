Published 18:09 IST, November 12th 2024
Delhi HC Quashes Lookout Circular Against BharatPe's Ashneer Grover and Wife
Delhi HC cancels lookout circular against Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri, noting the FIR for cheating and forgery has already been quashed.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi HC quashes lookout circular against Ashneer Grover, wife | Image: Ashneer Grover, BharatPe
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:09 IST, November 12th 2024