Delhi: The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, stated that 'foeticide cannot be permitted' while withholding its judgment on the plea of a 20-year-old unmarried woman seeking approval to terminate her 28-week pregnancy. The court noted that the foetus was deemed 'completely viable.'

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the permissible limit for abortion is a maximum of 24 weeks. However, in cases of significant foetal abnormalities, and with the consent of a medical board, termination can be considered even after the 24-weeks.

The judge, before pronouncing the verdict, verbally said, “This court is not going to permit termination of pregnancy at 28 weeks. I am not going to allow it for a completely viable foetus of 28 weeks. In the report, I can’t see any abnormality in the foetus. Foeticide cannot be permitted."

The woman, in her plea, revealed that she was in a consensual relationship and became aware of her pregnancy only recently. According to Advocate Amit Mishra, representing her, she discovered this on January 25 when she was already 27 weeks pregnant.

Due to her inability to bear the child and after consulting with doctors, she sought to terminate the pregnancy. However, the medical professionals declined her request, citing the MTP Act's 24-week limitation.

The woman, who had not disclosed her pregnancy to her family and being unmarried, appealed for consideration under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

Advocate Mishra requested the court to instruct the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to conduct a medical examination to assess both her mental and physical condition, as well as the well-being of the foetus. The court, however, refused to consider the prayer.