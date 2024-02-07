English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Delhi HC Rejects 20-Yr-Old Unmarried Woman's Plea to Abort 7-Month 'Completely Viable' Foetus

The Delhi HC stated that 'foeticide cannot be permitted' while withholding its judgment on the plea of a 20-year-old unmarried woman seeking abortion.

Radhika Dhawad
Pregnancy
Pregnancy | Image:Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, stated that 'foeticide cannot be permitted' while withholding its judgment on the plea of a 20-year-old unmarried woman seeking approval to terminate her 28-week pregnancy. The court noted that the foetus was deemed 'completely viable.'

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the permissible limit for abortion is a maximum of 24 weeks. However, in cases of significant foetal abnormalities, and with the consent of a medical board, termination can be considered even after the 24-weeks. 

Advertisement

The judge, before pronouncing the verdict, verbally said, “This court is not going to permit termination of pregnancy at 28 weeks. I am not going to allow it for a completely viable foetus of 28 weeks. In the report, I can’t see any abnormality in the foetus. Foeticide cannot be permitted."

The woman, in her plea, revealed that she was in a consensual relationship and became aware of her pregnancy only recently. According to Advocate Amit Mishra, representing her, she discovered this on January 25 when she was already 27 weeks pregnant.

Advertisement

Due to her inability to bear the child and after consulting with doctors, she sought to terminate the pregnancy. However, the medical professionals declined her request, citing the MTP Act's 24-week limitation. 

The woman, who had not disclosed her pregnancy to her family and being unmarried, appealed for consideration under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

Advertisement

Advocate Mishra requested the court to instruct the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to conduct a medical examination to assess both her mental and physical condition, as well as the well-being of the foetus. The court, however, refused to consider the prayer. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News21 minutes ago

  2. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement