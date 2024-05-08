Delhi HC Rejects PIL To 'Gag' Demands For CM Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation, Slaps Rs 1 Lakh Fine

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL petition urging to prevent media channels from exerting pressure and broadcasting sensational headlines based on unsubstantiated claims of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation and the imposition of President's Rule in Delhi. Dismissing the plea, the court clarifed that it can neither impose censorship by directing the media not to air views nor it can gag the political opponents from making statements calling for Kejriwal's resignation.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan criticised the petitioner and stated that the PIL aimed to silence political opponents which cannot be done by the Court.

The plea also sought directions to provide adequate facilities for Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail to enable him to interact with his cabinet members and members of the legislative assembly for the efficient functioning of the Delhi government. It also imposed a fine of Rs1 lakh on the petitioner Shrikant Prasad, a lawyer by profession.

"What do we do? Impose emergency? Impose censorship or martial law? What do we do? How do we pass gag orders against the press and political rivals?… how do we do that?,” the court told the petitioner while rejecting the plea.

It added, “Do we impose martial law? Say no one will speak against Mr. A or B? What do we do? There will be a gag order against everyone.”

The Plea

The plea sought permission for Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in the liquor policy case, to run the government from jail. It also sought directions to provide adequate facilities for Kejriwal in Tihar Jail to enable him to interact with his cabinet members and members of the legislative assembly for the efficient functioning of the Delhi government.

The PIL also demanded to restrain Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva from making any “undue pressure” by protest or statement by “illegal means” for Kejriwal's resignation and to initiate action against him for gathering “illegal assembly” for protest at DDU marg on April 10.

