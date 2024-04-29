Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Disqualification of PM Modi from Contesting Polls for 6 Years

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting polls for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while addressing a cap[aigning rally in Uttar Pradesh, according to media reports.

In the plea filed by Anand S Jondhale, Prime Minister's disqualification from contesting polls for a period of six years was sought, as per media reports.

Advertisement

Justice Sachin Datta said that the “plea was thoroughly misconceived since it cannot direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act in a particular manner.”

"The present writ petition is thoroughly misconceived. The petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation. It is not permissible for this Court to direct the ECI to take a particular view," the Court stated while dismissing the plea.

Advertisement

"His representation is there. We will process it in accordance with law," said Election Commission of India.

The petition lodged by Advocate Anand S Jondhale to a speech mentioned by Modi in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on April 9 where the Prime Minister "not only sought votes in the name of Hindu and Sikh deities and their places of worship.

Advertisement

The plea also referred to PM Modi's s statements where he also made “comments against opposition political parties as favoring Muslims.”

Jondhale stated that during his speech, PM Modi urged the voters to vote for BJP in the name of “Hindu deities and Hindu place of worships as well as Sikh deities and Sikh place of worship.”

Advertisement

The plea stated, “This statement of the Respondent No.2 [Modi] creating hatred by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, promotes or attempts to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities.”

Jondhale further argued that PM Modi's statement violated the Model Code of Conduct mentioned in Compendium of Instructions Volume-III under Rules General Conduct-I (1) and (3).

Advertisement